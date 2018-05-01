photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY | Savannah Kujawa was amazed when she first walked inside a large tepee during a Native American assembly at Grigsby Intermediate School on April 27.

“It was really fun,” the fifth-grader said. “I would live in there.”

For several minutes, Kujawa and other Grigsby fifth-graders got to see items inside the tepee such as poles, animal fur, and beds made of buffalo skin.

“We were reading a book called ‘Island of the Blue Dolphins’ and there’s this girl named Karana who lived in the tepee,” Kujawa said. “Whenever I went in there, it was like I was Karana.”

Grigsby held its Native American assembly for the third year in a row. The event teaches students about Native American history and cultures.

“I honestly feel touched because I’m Indian and I never got to meet up with any of my DNA or see any of my cultures, and I just saw it,” student Kristen Bell said. “I’m Cherokee and Blackfoot because my grandmother was full Indian.”

The guest speakers were Austin Deering, who lives near Springfield, and Rose and Dean Evans of Granite City. All have attended the assembly since it started in 2016.

“I started doing Native American pow-wows and I did that for an handful of years,” said Deering, who made the tepee. “I kind of graduated into this because I went to a pre-1840 rendezvous to buy a buffalo robe off a guy. They asked me if I had a tepee. I said, ‘Yeah.’ I gave them my story, so they invited me and I’ve been doing it ever since. I take leave a little bit during the year and try to make as many as I can.”

Fifth-grade teacher and event coordinator Paula Wilder said the assembly is popular.

“The kids love it,” she said. “The first year that Austin brought the tepee, we did fifth and sixth grade and it was just crazy. There wasn’t enough time. So we started doing it for the fifth-graders only, and the sixth grade has a Renaissance day where they do some Middle Ages stuff.”

Wilder first came up with the idea of having an assembly when she and her husband went to an event in Grafton five years ago.

“Austin had this huge tepee set up and we were walking through and looking at different stuff,” she said. “I noticed that he was letting the people go into the tepee, which was really unusual. Usually you’ll see a tepee, but you’re not allowed in it. So I went in and I kind of hung out until everybody left. I asked him would you be interested in coming to our school and doing this. He said, ‘Absolutely.’”

The teacher said she was happy when the Evanses also decided to participate.

“They were nice enough to do this for me because I asked them, and I thought it was really cool and nice,” she said.

