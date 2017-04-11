Power of the Giraffe fundraiser set for April 22 in Alton

WOOD RIVER — Families are fighting cancer with the Power of the Giraffe, a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire others to stick their necks out for their fellow man.

The organization will sponsor a 5k run and 1-mile walk fundraiser along the Mississippi River at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Alton’s Riverfront Park.

The local charity was established in honor of Carol Friedrich Alcorn, a Rosewood Heights native. It provides care packages for cancer patients in treatment through five St. Louis area hospitals. The organization also provides grants to cancer patients in need to help with prescriptions, co-pays and other expenses.

“The Power of the Giraffe not-for-profit is only able to help people because of the kindness and generosity of its volunteers and donors,” said Dale Alcorn, the organization’s founder. “It’s time to stick your neck out and make a difference; change doesn’t happen till we take action.”

Registration: racesonline.com/events/giraffe-run

advnews.link/2ppt1WW