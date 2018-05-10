Power of the Purse pockets $19,118 for United Way

EAST ALTON | United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division’s fourth annual Power of the Purse event raised $19,118 to help local people.

The event April 26 at the Lewis and Clark Community College – N.O. Nelson Campus included both a silent and live auction featuring handbags, scarves, jewelry and accessories. Nearly 100 items were auctioned off at the event, including more than a dozen designer handbags in the live auction.

“Year after year now, the Power of the Purse event exemplifies the generosity and the passion of the people in the Riverbend community to help others,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the United Way division. “We are incredibly grateful to all of our sponsors and volunteers who help to make this event a success and those whose support allows United Way to continue serving our mission of helping people live their best possible lives.”

Event sponsors include Bella Milano; Heyl Royster; Mathis, Marifian & Richter; Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm; Cope Plastics; Phillips 66; TheBANK of Edwardsville; Jersey State Bank; Hortica; 1st MidAmerica Credit Union; and Rooterman Plumbing – DNP Plumbing.

Last year’s event raised $18,669. All proceeds will go to United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, which supports 38 local health and human service agencies. United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Southwest Illinois Division and its partner agencies help more than 200,000 people each year in Madison, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

