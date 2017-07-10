Power outage shuts down Madison County Criminal Justice Center

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Criminal Justice Center lost power Monday, forcing officials to close the building for repairs.

The courts facility at 509 Ramey St., Edwardsville, will be closed Tuesday until repairs are made; however, all dockets will be accommodated at the main courthouse at 155 N. Main St.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said a decision was made to close the facility and Chief Judge David Hylla relocated the dockets.

Prenzler said Director of Facilities Management Rob Schmidt hopes to have the problem fixed Tuesday. He said an electrical breaker went out and needs to be replaced.

A sheriff’s deputy will be located at the building to make sure people arriving for court will know to go to the main courthouse.

