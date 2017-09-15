Power outage shuts down Madison County Criminal Justice Center

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Criminal Justice Center lost power Friday, forcing officials to close the building.

The courts facility at 509 Ramey St., Edwardsville, will be closed until Ameren makes repairs. Dockets will be accommodated on the third floor of the main courthouse at 155 N. Main St.

Director of Facilities Management Rob Schmidt said the problem is from the electrical service coming into the building from the pole. He said Ameren crews were working to fix the problem.

In July, the county shut down the Criminal Justice Center when an electrical breaker went out.

“This is not a county issue, but rather a problem with the electric service provider,” Schmidt said.

A sheriff’s deputy will be stationed at the building to make sure people arriving for court know the dockets are relocated.

