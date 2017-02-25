Power plant retiree running for mayor

WOOD RIVER — The city will feature a four-way contest for the mayor’s office as Scott Miner, Cheryl Maguire, Tom Kane and Scott Levan campaign for the position in the April 4 election.

Following Mayor Fred Ufert’s death in March 2015, Frank Akers was sworn in as mayor to finish out Ufert’s term. Ufert had served the city as mayor since 2005.

This is the third of four AdVantage News profiles on each of the candidates reflecting on why the candidate is running for mayor and what he or she hopes the city will accomplish.

TOM KANE

Kane, who moved to Wood River in 1981, is tired of seeing the city look the way it does.

The city “went to the dogs,” Kane said. “Nobody seems to care. The powers that be don’t seem to care, and it’s time to change.”

Kane said he wants the city to look the way it did three decades ago, when he said it was beautiful and clean.

“It’s a high priority of mine to do something about the majority of the rental homes,” he said, adding landlords who are not from this area run homes into the ground.

Kane said he wants to set up a nuisance abatement program, which would include a committee made up of property owners, landlords, members of the police department, and a building and zoning member.

The purpose of this committee, he said, would be to “see what we can do to clean up Wood River and get rid of the derelict houses that sit vacant,” adding he also wants to be able to reward people who fix and repair their homes.

Kane said he also wants to hire two to three more police officers to set up a drug task force to go after the city’s drug dealers.

“We are going to clean up,” he said.

Kane retired in June 2015 from Dynegy’s Wood River power plant and now works for the St. Louis Cardinals as an usher.

He has served 12 years as a paid on-call volunteer with the Wood River Fire Department. Kane said he has also been publicly endorsed by the Wood River Police Department for his campaign for mayor.

Kane said he has heard residents express concern about the conditions of rental homes in the city, property values going down and houses becoming difficult to sell.

“I want to get Wood River the way it was,” he said. “I feel like I am the only one of the four that can accomplish that.

“I am a people person,” Kane said. “I love to talk to people. Not once have I had a councilman come to my door and ask for my suggestions about the city. I am not a politician. I am a blue-collar worker. I have no political ties to any individuals. If you do the right thing, you will succeed.”

Next week: a spotlight on mayoral candidate Scott Levan.

