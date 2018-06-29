Power restored to more than 30,000

Ameren Illinois field crews and support staff restored service to more than 30,000 customers in the wake of Thursday’s strong storms.

More than 600 line, forestry and support personnel worked throughout the evening to make repairs to 129 broken poles and other damage caused by high winds. Ameren Illinois has 400 additional resources arriving today to work until the remaining 44,000 customers are restored.

“As the sun comes up, our crews are getting a better look at the extent of the damaged infrastructure and determining the resources that will be needed to make the remaining repairs,” said Richard J. Mark, president and chairman of Ameren Illinois. “This was a powerful storm that caused significant damage. We’re dealing with multiple poles, wires, and large trees down. We will be working throughout the day and night to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Customer tips

With heat indices expected to exceed 100 degrees, Ameren Illinois urges customers who are without power — especially seniors, people with small children, and those with respiratory issues — to find an air-conditioned location today. Many communities are establishing public cooling centers. It is important to check on family members and neighbors who meet these criteria to ensure they remain safe.

Residents are reminded to watch and avoid downed electrical wires, as downed power lines could be energized and dangerous. Stay away from brush, downed trees and limbs and any debris that may conceal downed power lines. Call Ameren Illinois at (800) 755-5000 to report downed wires.

Customers can also sign up for text or email notifications once an outage has been reported. Visit . In addition to the real-time and detailed outage information available online, customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration and safety tips by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook and Twitter.

