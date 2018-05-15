Prenzler: $14 million too much for jail project

EDWARDSVILLE | County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said a $14 million jail renovation project the Madison County Board will consider Wednesday is too expensive.

“I believe work needs to be done at the jail, but I am not convinced we should be renovating jail cells,” Prenzler said. “I don’t think taxpayers want to see millions of dollars of the county savings used this way.”

Prenzler said he believes an $8 million base project would be the better option to start. Both the Facilities and Finance committees approved the $14 million cost.

“The County Board members have good intentions for approving the $14 million cost, but it’s too high,” he said.

In 2012, the County Board voted to issue bonds to renovate the jail and estimated the cost to be nearly $19 million.

Prenzler, along with many others, collected more than 23,000 signatures to force the issue to a vote. The referendum failed 2 to 1.

County Administrator Doug Hulme said the $8 million project makes better financial sense.

“If we approve the $14 million project, we will be committing a majority of the county’s cash to one project,” Hulme said. “Madison County is in good financial health, but a $14 million project paid in cash will potentially mean some tough decisions in the future.”

He said the smaller project would fix mechanical, electrical and sewer issues. The larger project would be for the complete renovation of the cellblocks.

The board will vote on the project at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

