Prenzler discusses levees with Corps officials

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler met this week with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the American Bottom levee system.

“We discussed how the Southwestern Flood Prevention District Council can work within the Corps of Engineers rules so that we can get federal funding of levee projects,” Prenzler said.

The chairman met this week with Col. Anthony P. Mitchell, commander and district engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District.

“I met with the Corps on how we can best move forward with the levee projects,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said he is committed to working with the Corps of Engineers and only hopes to improve the relationship. He said he believes the Corps will find a friend with his administration.

“The goal was to get to the 100-year flood stage,” he said. “Work will be completed this year and levees will receive FEMA accreditation. We want to make sure there are federal funds in place to start the next phase.”

He said the Corps’ goal is to proceed with the 500-year flood protection project so that it’s completed by 2024.

“The more federal dollars we get, the less costs to local taxpayers,” he said.

Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties receive sales tax revenue of approximately $11 million per year to pay for the projects. Each county has three members, appointed by the county board chairman, that make up the Flood Prevention District Council. Madison County members are attorneys Tom Long and Ron Motil, along with certified public accountant Jeremy Plank.

