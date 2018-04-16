Prenzler proposes property tax measure for November ballot

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is proposing a limit on property tax growth and wants it on the ballot in November.

“Property taxes are out of control,” Prenzler said. “I want to give the voters an opportunity to do something about it.”

Prenzler is planning to ask the County Board Wednesday night to place a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law referendum on the November ballot.

“Taxpayers deserve relief,” he said.

Prenzler will bring up the PTELL issue under new business and next month the Government Relations Committee will consider it before bringing it back to the County Board for a vote.

PTELL started in 1991 and it’s in effect in 39 counties. In April 1999, Madison County voters rejected a referendum to enact PTELL.

There are more than 220 districts in the county with the power to levy taxes.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, PTELL “is designed to limit the increases in property tax extensions (total taxes billed) for non-home rule taxing districts.”

PTELL’s intentions are to limit the growth of property taxes. It caps the total dollar amount certain property taxes may increase from year to year — only by CPI (Consumer Price Index) or 5 percent, whichever is less. Increases beyond that require voter approval.

Prenzler said he knows some will oppose PTELL.

“Property taxes are a complex issue — often pitting taxpayers against jurisdictions,” he said. “But it’s one tool in the toolbox, and taxpayers should have the choice whether to use this tool or not.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter