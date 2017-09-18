Prenzler taking applications for vacant park district position

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is declaring a vacancy on the Metro East Park and Recreation District and is accepting applications for the position.

Longtime board member Gene R. Peters of Edwardsville sent his letter of resignation on Sept. 13.

“My resignation is due only to our decision to leave the state and relocate to Tennessee,” Peters said. “I leave the board with a feeling of personal achievement.”

Peters served on the board for nearly 12 years. He has an engineering background and retired from Shell Oil Co.

Prenzler said he never met Peters but is thankful for the years of service he gave to the district.

The district consists of six board members, three from Madison County and three from St. Clair County. It was established through a tax referendum in November 2000.

The district is responsible for improving parks and developing trails in the two counties. It partners with local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions engaged in the construction and management of park, trail, and recreation projects.

Candidates must be registered voters in Madison County and live in the park district. Candidates can submit a resumé and cover letter explaining their interest in the position by bringing it to the County Board Office, Room 165, via mail, 157 N. Main St., Suite 165, Edwardsville, IL, 62025 or via email to coboard@co.madison.il.us by Oct. 6.

