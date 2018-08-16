Preparing the nests for this year’s hatchlings

photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

In Alton School District, the first day for students of the new academic year is Aug. 20. For district personnel, though, the first day was Thursday, Aug. 16. Kicking it off again at their annual breakfast, most of the district’s 800-plus educators, administrators, and support staff were gathered along with supporters from the community and vendors to take another year of Alton Redbird Nation into flight.

Alton High School Principal Michael Bellm welcomed everyone in attendance for the breakfast, which was hosted in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Students from the Alton High ROTC program — now 100 members strong, Bellm said — provided the color guard.

They were followed by members of the Alton High School choir, performing the national anthem under the direction of Dan Newberry. After their performance, Bellm said the AHS Chamber Singers had been selected as representatives to the 2019 Illinois Music Education Conference, indicative of the group’s high level of talent.

Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner recognized supporters in attendance from the community as well as Lewis and Clark Community College and Liberty Bank as district sponsors. She also noted vendors on hand at the breakfast and announced raffle winners from them.

Phil Trapani of the Alton Educational Foundation followed Baumgartner. Starting next year, he said the foundation’s board will be transformed to include teacher representation from each level — elementary, middle and high school.

“I’m here to ask two things: for you to become part of the educational foundation and to encourage you to write grants,” Trapani told teachers.

“Realize how good you are,” he added. “Alton School District is special. It’s a fact that an Alton teacher will be sitting in a classroom working with a student with special needs while sitting right next to another student that will end up at Harvard or Yale.”

Alton Police Department Chaplain Marc Lane, who also serves as outreach minister for Calvary Cares, shared highlights of what his group had been doing over the summer months to help Alton prepare for this school year.

In its third year, Calvary’s Total Room Makeover initiative had an impact on 31 students. Teams went to homes and renovated bedrooms “so that students would be in the right mindset for learning,” Lane said. The StuffTheBus4Kids project “collected tons of supplies for students, teachers and classrooms,” he added.

David Schwartz, president of the Alton Education Association, shared a few announcements regarding actions and activities coming out of the local for teachers. He said Jason Chapman agreed to serve as the next professional negotiations chair. He also clarified that, while a professional dress code is encouraged for all teachers, no mandatory dress code is in place.

Schwartz also noted a committee designed a new evaluation instrument that will be implemented this year. One of its features is the elimination of “smart goals,” an announcement met by enthusiastic applause.

Superintendent Mark Cappel, the final speaker, recognized School Board members in attendance and took a moment to recognize this year’s retirees who were attending their “last first breakfast.” He also welcomed new district educators and staff to Alton Redbird Nation.

As a special recognition, he took a moment to thank first responders in attendance, and those who were not, for “keeping our schools and our community safe.” Cappel noted some of the summer 2018 developments, including new and improved parking lots, new windows and new safety features at many facilities. He talked about the significant undertaking of moving the administrative offices from 1854 East Broadway to a new location at the Landmarks Building.

Reflecting on challenges and successes the district experienced during the 2017-18 school year, Cappel jokingly shared, “I have now formed a long-lasting bond with Elliott Davis.” Davis is a reporter with St. Louis’ Fox 2 News.

Before giving the “annual Cappel blessing” to close, the superintendent shared one final message with attendees: “Please remember that our parents have entrusted their children to us. Every child deserves to have at least one caring adult in their life, and that may just be you.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter