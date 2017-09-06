Presentation to focus on energy efficiency legislation

ALTON — A Sierra Club organizer will give a presentation about energy efficiency legislation at the club’s Speakers Series from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

Elizabeth Scrafford, organizer with the club's Beyond Coal Program, will talk about the Future Energy Jobs Act. She has worked with downstate groups, including the Metro East Green Alliance and the Piasa Palisades Group of the SIerra Club, and for the last three years has worked tirelessly to pass this important legislation. She will share stories from the fight to fix Illinois' broken Renewable Portfolio Standard and the grassroots effort that helped get this bill to the finish line. She'll also talk about the mayoral Ready for 100 campaign.

Participants are invited to meet the speaker at 6 p.m. for dinner. For information, contact Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

