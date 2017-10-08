Preserving musical history

Millions of Americans have felt Hurricane Harvey’s impact. With numerous noble efforts toward providing food and shelter, some are beginning to consider the furnishings that make a house a home. One Alton-based business has been handed the task of restoring a water-damaged reed organ recovered from the flooding.

“Reed organs were first introduced in the early 1840s,” Piano World Enterprises owner Doug L. Bullock said. “This model was probably built around 1890, as there were very few were built after 1910.”

The reed organ — nicknamed Grandma’s pump organ — was produced by Pekin, Ill.-based Hinners & Albertsen Organ Co., which was in business from 1885 to 1940. It includes 10 settings and 2 ranks of reeds, and was likely used to play popular songs and hymns of the era.

Bullock has been working in Alton for the past decade, moving Piano World to its current 1126 Milton location in 2009, but his interest in pianos and organs extends back to childhood.

“I took piano lessons in the third grade and started tuning pianos when I was 12,” Bullock said. “I learned to do it right, and I started doing it for other people.”

With an immense passion and knowledge for both music and instruments, Bullock said Piano World is doing more business than ever.

“We take on between one to two dozen piano tuning or repairs a month, but larger jobs can take anywhere between six months to over a year to repair, depending on the damage,” he said.

The reed organ, delivered from Houston and immersed in 27 inches of water, is a job that will require thousands of hours of labor.

“Luckily, the organ was only exposed to the water for two days,” Bullock said. “If it was left much longer, it would be beyond repair.”

One of the major repairs the organ will undergo includes replacing the original factory plywood of the bellows system with Baltic birch plywood.

This particular reed organ is far from Bullock’s first repair following a disaster. He spent more than a year restoring a full basket-case player piano damaged by Hurricane Andrew and recently took on the task of performing a complete restoration of a piano stored in a West Alton, Mo., barn during the Flood of ‘93.

“Water-damaged pianos tend to be the most problematic,” Bullock said. “We want to stick to our initial quotes, which can occasionally become an issue if we ran into too many unknown issues.”

Even with challenges on the horizon, Bullock said he is happy to make the effort restoring a little piece of musical history to inspire the wonder of future generations.

“Music is cumulative, building on everything that came before,” he said.

thepianoworld.com

