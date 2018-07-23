President’s welcome

× Expand photo by Theo Tate A steelworker walks out of the Granite City Works facility in June.

President Donald Trump plans to visit the Granite City Works steel mill on Thursday, marking his first visit to Illinois since he took office in 2017.

“U.S. Steel has a long history of welcoming elected officials, including presidents, to our facilities,” U.S. Steel Corp. said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing that tradition by welcoming President Trump to our Granite City Works facility this week.”

The president will also visit Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday.

About 500 laid-off employees returned to work at the steel mill in March after U.S. Steel restarted one of two blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities. The restart was a result of tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports, along with a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

The capacity supported anticipated increased demand for steel in the U.S. from the pending action announced by Trump on March as a result of the U.S. Department of Commerce Section 232 national security investigation on steel imports.

Trump ordered the Department of Commerce to make a Section 232 report last year. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 grants the president authority to limit or restrict imports that are determined to have an impact on national security.

Trump announced he would be placing tariffs on foreign steel in March. The tariffs were aimed at China, which was accused of dumping steel into the U.S. market at lower costs.

Granite City Works blast furnaces and its steelmaking facilities were idled in December 2015 because of an influx of cheap steel illegally imported into U.S. markets. The plant’s hot strip mill was idled in January 2016 in response to challenging market conditions, including global excess steel capacity and unfairly traded imports.

The pickle line, cold mill and finishing lines at Granite City Works continued to operate in line with customer demand. The hot strip mill was restarted in February 2017.

More than 2,000 workers were laid off after the steel mill was idled in 2015. After U.S. Steel cut back production at the steel mill, unfairly traded Chinese steel has overwhelmed the world market, hurting domestic producers and killing American jobs.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter