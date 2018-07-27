Presidential polarization

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Anti-Trump protesters gather at Civic Park in Granite City.

As President Donald Trump arrived in Granite City, his first official trip to Illinois since taking office, people lined the streets, some with their thumbs way up, others with their thumbs pointed firmly downward.

Trump visited U.S. Steel-Granite City Works on July 26, touring the facility and speaking to a crowd of about 500 steel workers, community leaders and other invited guests.

Supporters congregated up and down 19th Street, hoping to catch a glimpse of the president’s passing motorcade. Meanwhile, a protest crowd was growing at Civic Park on Niedringhaus Avenue.

This is the third time a U.S. president has made a visit to Granite City, the other two being John F. Kennedy in 1960 and Jimmy Carter in 1980. And while the city has been through this experience before, this week’s event proved to be a bit more controversial.

“I am here today because there is a local protest of people who are standing up to let Donald Trump know that he is not welcomed here in Illinois,” state Rep. and executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois Christian Mitchell said. “Donald Trump started a trade war primarily for his own ego rather than for the sake of Illinois workers. If you don’t believe that, then you can ask anyone who produces corn or soybeans, because they are being hurt by this trade war.”

Inside, however, Trump’s message was being greeted with applause from the invitation-only crowd.

“Today, the blast furnace is blazing bright, and we are once again pouring American steel into the spine of our country,” Trump said. “We love our steelworkers. We’re here today to celebrate a great victory.”

Times have been tough for Granite City steel workers in recent years due to multiple job cuts. More than 2,000 workers were laid off in 2015 when the mill went idle. The situation changed last March, when 500 workers returned after one of the two blast furnaces and steel-making facilities restarted, a result of the 25 percent tariff Trump placed on steel imports, along with a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

By October the number of jobs created is expected to hit 800.

Outside, Jerry’s Cafeteria owner Jon Roderick welcomed anyone who wished to see the president to park in his lot. Protesters, on the other hand, were not allowed.

“Protesting is not allowed on my property,” he said. “It’s doesn’t matter if you’re anti-Trump, anti-Hillary, or anti-Obama; it brings negativity and I’m not interested in that.”

Monique Horton of Livingston, Ill., traveled to Granite City to witness the arrival of the president.

“He’s been doing a great job,” she said. “He’s not perfect by any means, but he has done a lot more than any other president that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

U.S. Reps Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro), Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), and John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) were in attendance for the rally.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer were not.

“I think it is important to note that our mayor could not clear his calendar to welcome the president of the United States,” Cindy Hall of Mitchell said. “Even if he disagrees politically with him, isn’t it important enough for your community that Trump would come here? The president of the United States coming to a small town like Granite City. How often does that happen? Show up for your community, for this mill, for your tax base, your school system. It boggles my mind that he couldn’t do that for his community.”

Hall also had words for the governor.

“I think it’s sad he couldn’t clear his calendar to be here for this dedication as well,” she said. “This is a big deal, and I want the president to know that not everybody believes in the Democrats. The Democrats have had a stronghold on this state for years, yet we are ranked number one or two in the country with having the most debt. It’s disastrous.

“Thank God Trump has brought some business back to city. Thank you for imposing tariffs and opening this mill. My husband and brother-in-law both work there and they have been out of work for over two years. If it weren’t for President Trump and the tariffs he placed, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Among the protesters at Civic Park, Christian Mitchell addressed the crowd on several issues.

“We are saying that Mr. President, we like the Affordable Health Care Act, and we believe that people with pre-existing conditions ought to be covered,” he said. “We believe health care is a right here in Illinois, and if you don’t believe that, then you are not welcome here.”

Granite City residents Robert and Kay Jones say there are multiple reasons as to why they are opposing Trump’s visit.

“From the very beginning, when he made his announcement to run for president, it was hateful,” Robert said. “He scapegoats the immigrants, belittles other people who are different, mistreats women...the list goes on.

“Before he was even elected, I had these feelings, and since he’s been elected, every day I wonder what the news break is going to be. His improper use of Twitter and bullying. The Helsinki event was just an embarrassment. This allegiance to a man who is destroying the country, from my viewpoint, and taking care of the rich — it’s concerning.”

“He threw the American people under the bus, and it was no mistake,” Kay added. “This protest is not about the steel mill or about the workers going back. Everybody supports that. This protest is about all the injustices and all the lies. Eventually, we will lose pensions and Social Security. People are going to wake up one day and not have anything at all.”

Collinsville resident Doug May worked at the mill for 43 years and is now retired. He was also among the protesters.

“I am happy the steelworkers have been called back to work and I am happy for their families, but I resent the fact that Trump essentially picked up on the playbook the steel workers have been working on decades,” he said. “He recognized disenfranchised voters and it worked for him. He found a base here and I believe that’s why he’s here.

“He’s going on about trade, but constructing Trump towers with steel made from China. He speaks with a forked tongue. I don’t trust him. I hope the mill continues operating, but it won’t be because he had any passion for it. He doesn’t have any concern for unions or the steel workers.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter