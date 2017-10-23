Pride Inc. event to roast Godfrey mayor

GODFREY — Pride Inc. will host its fifth annual Local Celebrity Roast on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Lewis and Clark Community College.

This year, participants will roast Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick.

“Now who wouldn’t want to roast a politician?” a Pride Inc. press release states. “Individuals have stepped up to take their best shots at the mayor, all in good fun and for a good cause.”

This event has proven to be an entertaining evening of good food and lots of laughs.

The nonprofit Pride Inc. advocates for Riverbend beautification. The organization sponsors Bucket Brigade, Pride Eye awards, garden tours, litter pickups, and other programs. It has partnered with the community on projects like the Statehouse Circle landscaping, Miles Davis memorial project, and the Gordon Moore Park restoration. It is through generous donations from the public and fundraisers, like the celebrity roast, that the organization is able to continue its efforts.

Reservations are available by calling the Pride office at (618) 467-2375 or visiting the website. Tickets are $50 each or a table of 10 for $450. Reception is at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. Reservations are due Friday, Nov. 3.

prideincorporated.org

