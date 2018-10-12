Pride Inc. to roast and toast local philanthropist Dwight Werts

Werts

Pride Inc. is taking reservations for the sixth annual Local Annuity Roast on Thursday, Nov. 1, at Lewis and Clark Community College. Cocktails will be at 5 p.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m.

This year, Pride is roasting and toasting Dwight Werts of Werts Welding and Tank Services. Werts is an active Riverbend volunteer and philanthropist. Having served on many boards such as the Marquette Foundation, Saint Anthony’s Hospital, and others, he currently is a trustee of Lewis and Clark Community College and also serves on its foundation board. He is also past chairman of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Werts and his wife, Cheryl, were recipients of the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Circle of Care Award in 2014. They were also instrumental in establishing the Veterans Emergency Fund at L&C and other scholarship funds.

The evening will be a fun night of good food and bad jokes. Reservations are available online or by calling the Pride office at (618) 467-2375. The price is $60 per person or $550 per table of 10. Sponsorship and congratulatory ads are also available.

All proceeds go toward the mission of Pride Inc., a 52-year Riverbend beautification organization best known for its Pride Eye Awards, Bucket Brigade, the recent landscaping of State House Circle and partnering with the community for the Miles Davis Memorial Project, the renewal of Gordon Moore Park and also James Killion Park.

