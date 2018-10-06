Principia to host alumnus presentations, election talk

Charles

Principia School and College invite the community to attend two presentations by alumnus Ron Charles, book critic and feature writer at The Washington Post, as well as a panel discussion on the upcoming midterm elections. All three events are free of charge.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the Upper School academic building, Charles will engage in a moderated question-and-answer session spanning his 20 years as a book critic, the state of contemporary literature, and the value of reading great fiction. At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, he will give a talk entitled Novels: The Anti-Twitter We Need Now, More Than Ever in Wanamaker Hall at Principia College, 1 Maybeck Place in Elsah.

Charles taught English at Principia College from 1986–93 and served as editor of the book section of The Christian Science Monitor from 1998–2005, before moving to The Washington Post. He has been recognized with numerous awards, including first place in Arts & Entertainment Commentary from the Society for Features Journalism and the prestigious Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing from the National Book Critics Circle. In 2014, Charles was a judge for the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. His current work includes producing the Totally Hip Video Book Review series.

Later that week, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, Principia College’s Political Science Department faculty will present a panel discussion on the Nov. 8 elections. Panel members will provide analysis of some of the leading dynamics that make this one of the most intriguing midterm elections in recent history. The event will take place in Ridgway Auditorium on the Principia School campus, 13201 Clayton Road in St. Louis.

