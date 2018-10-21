Professional Grounds Management Society honors SIUE landscape

For the second time, the Professional Grounds Management Society has honored Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Green Star Award Merit Award for being among the best-maintained landscapes in the nation.

SIUE was recognized at the 2018 PGMS annual awards dinner on Oct. 18, at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky.

“The SIUE grounds department readily and enthusiastically accepts the challenge of achieving a high level of excellence, keeping this outstanding University in the forefront of higher education today,” said Steve Brandenburg, SIUE assistant director of facilities management.

The university was previously honored in 2011.

The goals of the Green Star Award® program include bringing national recognition to grounds manicured with a high degree of excellence and recognizing individual professional efforts leading to high maintenance standards and high quality appearance of the landscape

The program covers all types of private, public commercial and industrial landscapes. To qualify for entry, a landscape must be at least two years old and under continuous maintenance for at least two years. SIUE competed in the campus/university grounds category.

The PGMS has a mission to promote well-maintained landscapes throughout the country and to challenge those responsible for maintenance of grounds to achieve a higher level of excellence.