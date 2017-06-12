Program looking for seniors and caregivers

The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently.

Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.

“The companions provide supportive, individualized services to help clients maintain their dignity and independence,” program director Carla Boswell said. “The goal is to foster their independence and keep them in their own homes. The program also serves as a support system for caregivers of homebound seniors.”

At no cost to the client, Senior Companions provide companionship and assistance to their peers who are homebound or may be socially isolated. They visit one or more days per week for four hours per day and can assist with daily tasks, as well as give support and a much-needed break to full-time caregivers. All companions must go through a background check and training before they are placed with a senior.

For more information, contact Elaine Roustio at (618) 797-7369.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter