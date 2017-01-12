Program provides jobs for senior citizens

Caritas Family Solutions was awarded a $527,089 grant from Senior Service America Inc.

Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide temporary employment to at least 90 low-income older adults living in Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Scott and St. Clair counties. These older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a major program of the Older Americans Act. It is the only federal government program mandated to assist unemployed older adults seeking to rejoin the workforce.

“We are very pleased to continue our support of Caritas Family Solutions for the 42nd consecutive year,” said Tony Sarmiento, Senior Service America executive director.

Caritas Family Solutions has received this annual grant since 1974. Senior Service America is the second largest sponsor of the program after a national grant competition this year.

“This program delivers a triple win for older adults and the community as a whole,” CEO Gary Huelsmann said. “Caritas is very pleased to be one of the longest running partners with Senior Service America. The older workers receive on-the-job training to enhance their skills and opportunities in the local job market. It also helps them remain healthy by connecting in their community rather than being isolated.”

“Many low-income older adults want and need paid work,” said Donna Satterthwaite, Senior Service America director of employment services. “By serving their community, older workers receive renewed skills as well as renewed hope, knowing that they are not forgotten. Older Illinoisans are fortunate to be given the opportunity through SCSEP and the dedicated staff of Caritas Family Solutions.”

Caritas Family Solutions

Senior Service America

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter