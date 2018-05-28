Program to explore Illinois’ role in slavery era

EDWARDSVILLE | The Madison County Historical Society will host a program on Emancipation and Slavery in Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, in the Fellowship Hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St.

Many believe Illinois was a free state with no slavery, but the issue of slavery and emancipation in Illinois is a bit more complicated. Illinois, a northern state generally assumed to be free of slavery, was in many ways a region of quasi-slavery. Chattel slavery in the territorial years, indentured servitude, slavery exemptions in at least five counties, and gradual emancipation all meant unfree labor was a constant in Illinois leading up to the Civil War. Along with this difficult history, in 1865 Illinois became the first state to ratify the 13th Amendment, the amendment abolishing slavery in the United States and emancipating the enslaved. This discussion will give an overview of slavery and unfree labor in Illinois and will focus on the ways emancipation happened in the state.

Dr. Bryan Jack is an associate professor of historical studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He earned his doctorate at Saint Louis University, and his master’s degree from the University of Alabama. He is the author of the book “The Saint Louis African American Community and the Exodusters” and the editor of the book “Southern History on Screen.” His articles have appeared in the Griot and the Councilor, and internationally in US Studies Online and The Journal of American Studies of Turkey. He is completing an article on memorialization of the slave trade in downtown St. Louis.

MCHS programs are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is closed for renovations. For information, call (618) 656-7569.

