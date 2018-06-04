Program to provide meals for children

× Expand Students eat a meal in this stock photo.

SPRINGFIELD | The Summer Food Service Program will provide healthy meals and snacks this summer to children and teens age 18 and younger. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education in partnership with local organizations.

Hunger touches every community in Illinois. Only 11 of every 100 children who receive a meal at school during the school year in Illinois receive an SFSP meal in the summer, according to the Food Research & Action Center’s 2017 Summer Nutrition Status Report.

“Children need healthy food during the summer as much as they need it during the school year,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “The Summer Food Service Program brings critical resources to communities across the state and helps all our children stay ready to learn. ISBE is proud to administer the Summer Food Service Program.”

Illinois sponsored more than 1,900 sites last summer throughout the state. Families can find their nearest summer meals site by calling (800) 359-2163, texting FoodIL to 877-877, or visiting the website.

The program provides funding to public or private nonprofit Local Education Agencies; entities of state, local, municipal, or county government; residential camps; private nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status; and faith-based organizations to serve nutritious meals to children.

Program requirements

All participating sponsors must provide free meals to all sites that meet income eligibility. Income eligibility can be determined through school attendance area data, census data, or household eligibility data.

Open sites and restricted open sites, which serve areas in which poor economic conditions exist, must provide meals to all children without charge. The meals must be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Sites will provide meals on a first-come, first-served basis.

Enrolled sites and camps must provide meals to all eligible children free of charge. Children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program to be eligible to receive free meals at a residential camp or nonresidential camp. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service at any sites.

If a household’s income falls within or below the listed guidelines, a family member should contact the site’s sponsor to learn the benefits of the program. If the site does not meet area eligibility, families may be required to complete an application and provide income, TANF, or SNAP information. Contact ISBE at (800) 545-7892 or at cnp@isbe.net for possible alternative methods to meet site eligibility.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit the completed form or letter to USDA by (1) mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW; Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax at (202) 690-7442; or (3) email at program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

