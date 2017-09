Property tax due date approaching in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the third installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the third of four tax installments will be due Oct. 6,” Slusser said. “Our office is open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through financial institutions’ online bill pay service, the treasurer’s website at madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Oct. 6.

If paying online, taxpayers can make an immediate payment or schedule all remaining payments. There is a $1.50 convenience fee when paying by e-check or a 2.5 percent convenience fee when paying by credit or debit card. These fees are not collected by the Treasurer’s Office, but rather the payment processor.

Scheduled installments are automatically withdrawn from the taxpayer’s checking or savings account on each of the next due dates, Oct. 6 and Dec. 6. Taxpayers who are planning to set up their installments must do so by Oct. 5 for it to withdraw on the due date.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection of approximately $402.5 million that is distributed to more than 220 taxing districts.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is responsible for paying the property taxes.

“Although the Treasurer’s Office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s Office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. “Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill that includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information, call the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter