Prospective graduate students explore advanced degree opportunities

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School encouraged the pursuit of discovery and creativity at its annual Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Faculty and representatives from each of the graduate programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Nursing; Business; Pharmacy; Engineering; and Education, Health and Human Behavior met with prospective students in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

According to SIUE Graduate School Dean and Associate Provost for Research Jerry Weinberg, of the many prospective students who received information on the university’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees, and cooperative doctoral programs, 327 applications were received for admission to the Graduate School.

“Pursing an advanced degree at SIUE has many advantages,” Weinberg said. “While students are engaged in a supportive learning environment and rich intellectual experiences, the degree they are earning is preparing them for leadership roles in their field of study.”

Anjenette Webster attended the open house hoping to learn more about the sociology graduate program. As an undergraduate at SIUE, she minored in sociology. She says she is excited to conduct research about marginalized populations.

“I took a class with Dr. Sandra Weissinger and was amazed by what I learned,” Webster said. “Now that I applied, I can’t wait to get back to my computer and look up some potential thesis topics.”

Geoff Schmidt, professor in the master’s of fine arts in creative writing program, said the open house was the perfect opportunity to meet face to face with students who have a passion for the written word.

“It’s great to look someone in the eye, shake their hand and make them feel comfortable with us,” Schmidt said. “We are excited to meet students who want to create and think of themselves as artists, and we also want to see students who want to bring their work into different spaces in respectful or enriching ways.”

One of the university’s fastest-growing programs, the integrative studies program merges multiple disciplines to create an interdisciplinary degree program. Students have been pivotal in the development of degree programs, including digital media and public relations, diversity issues and global affairs, sustainability, and GIS development and database administration, among many others.

“Depending on the students’ interests, academic background and career goals, students can come up with their own degree program that combines two different disciplines,” said Zenia Agustin, integrative studies graduate program director. “A lot of our students know what they’re aiming for and are trying to get the knowledge and skillset that will make them successful.”

After taking a year off of school to work in tech support for an internet company, Dylan Anderson attended the open house to meet with representatives in the history graduate program.

“I think being in academia is my calling,” Anderson said. “My goal would be to teach at a higher education institution, so achieving a master’s degree is my next step to pursing my passion.”

Representatives from the Graduate School, Graduate Admissions and Financial Aid were also available to discuss topics such as flexible financing options, graduate assistantships and the track to graduation.

For more information on pursuing a graduate degree, call (618) 650-2741 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

