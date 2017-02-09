Protecting public safety

× Expand Photo courtesy of Granite City Police Department Sherry Phouangmalay presents a check for $4,600 to Sgt. Justin Rayl, Capt. Craig Knight and Chief Rich Miller of the Granite City Police Department at a benefaction ceremony in the Granite City High School Atrium on Thursday, Jan. 5. Donations will be accepted through June at the Granite City Steel Credit Union under account 799234.

With the safety of local officers in sight and the community behind them, Metro East Sonshine Sisters (M.E.S.S.), an evangelical Christian women’s group, is continuing the Vest-a-Cop fundraiser through June.

“We’ve raised $4,600 and we hope to double that by the June extension date,” said Sherry Phouangmalay, the group’s president.

Roughly 57 people attended a benefaction ceremony Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Granite City High School Atrium, including Superintendent Jim Greenwald and Mayor Ed Hagnauer. Community members read scriptures and led prayers focused on the protection of first responders. Sgt. Justin Rayl, Capt. Craig Knight and Police Chief Rich Miller accepted the donation with “much grace,” in Phouangmalay’s words.

Vest-a-Cop began Sept. 24 in the parking lot of the Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois Ave., during a Community Appreciation Day for first responders. Officers, including Rayl, gave a presentation on the components and costs of ballistic vests. Phouangmalay says she learned there are different calibers of bulletproof vests and ceramic inserts can cost $300.

The cause is crucial: Phouangmalay says bulletproof vests are the biggest need for local officers and that a vest is no longer effective after it’s penetrated.

The Granite City Police Department says approximately eight ballistic vests can be purchased with current donations, and that Safirland and Paca are two preferred brands that employ Kevlar material, a super-strong plastic developed by the DuPont chemical company.

Miller expresses his deepest gratitude to all of those who have taken the time to donate to the cause.

“We are always happy when we get the support from our community,” he says. “We have a great rapport with our citizens and we give back every chance we get. In turn, our citizens always step up when they are called upon and we appreciate it more than anyone knows.”

All donations go directly to the Granite City Police Department and can be made at the Granite City Steel Credit Union under account 799234.

