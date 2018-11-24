Providing good reason to party

× Expand Members of the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend will again ring the bells for the Salvation Army this holiday season. It’s an important part of the club’s ongoing mission of “partying with a purpose.”

Jimmy Buffett fans have been celebrating in and out of Margaritaville for decades now. After all, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, right? And while the party’s always on for these diehard “parrotheads,” while continuing to look for that lost shaker of salt, the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend have also spent the last eight years “partying with a purpose.”

Co-founder and president Kevin Hilligoss said the local club first got together in November 2010 and will be celebrating its 8th birthday together this week.

“Most parrotheads enjoy Jimmy Buffett music, but our members also enjoy other music as well,” Hilligoss said. “In fact, the two main reasons we formed our local club included our common love of the music as well as the way Parrot Head clubs around the country go about helping out the communities they are set up in.

“Once a year, club members from all over converge on Key West, Fla., for what we call a ‘meeting of the minds.’ It is there that we decide what charitable activities we are going to take on for the following year,” Hilligoss said. “We have four main areas we focus on each year: military, senior citizens, pets and either community enhancement or kids groups.”

The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend has about 48 members and is governed by a 10-member board. Hilligoss co-founded the local group with fellow parrothead Debbie Delassus.

It is a sanctioned chapter of PHiP (Parrot Heads in Paradise), and serves Alton, Grafton, Brighton and the surrounding area. As their website states, “We are a collection of folks who embrace the music and writings of Jimmy Buffett and believe in ‘leaving things just a little better than we found them ... and having a blast while doing it.’”

“As we mark our club’s 8th birthday this week, we will have surpassed the $100,000 mark in funds raised for local charities,” Hilligoss said. “We will also have donated over 3,000 volunteer hours time by raising, collecting, and donating for different groups in need. All of the collected donations have stayed here in the Riverbend area. We are proud of the work we have done, and that it all goes back into our community. Our members are all very giving, very caring people.”

In past years the club has been involved with organizations such as Bethalto Boys and Girls Club, Senior Services Plus Meals on Wheels Program, Alton Main Street Inc., Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, 5A’s, USO, Bucket Brigade, the highway cleanup on a portion of I-255 known as Parrot Head Parkway, as well as other worthy causes and functions. Added to that list for 2018 included work with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Junior League of Greater Alton, the annual Mustache March and Riverbender Community Center. And this week, members were presenting a check totaling close to $7,000 to the Got Your Six Support Dogs organization which would be used toward the development of trained service dogs for veterans and first-responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder.

The last efforts on this year’s agenda include ringing bells for the Salvation Army and the Robert Sean Hilligoss Memorial Toy Drive, which will benefit the local Toys for Tots campaign.

The toy drive began Nov. 9 and will run through Dec. 21. Drop-off locations include Altonized Federal Community Credit Union, Grafton Winery, Madison County Probation Offices in Edwardsville, East Alton Village Hall, Open Door Fellowship Church of Alton and at the West Star Aviation facility at St. Louis Regional Airport.

Named in memory of co-founder Kevin Hilligoss’ brother, the drive has a purpose beyond that of collecting toys.

“My brother passed away in September 2014 at 44 years old, leaving two small children behind. He loved his children tremendously, and got such joy out of seeing them open their gifts. He had also been a probation officer in East Alton, and dedicated his work to always trying to keep the juveniles he engaged with on the right path. This gives me an outlet to help keep his passion alive.

“We wanted to share our story, to let the Riverbend area know that there is a little-known group out there that believes in making a difference, leaving the world a little bit better than we found it, and ‘Partying with a Purpose,’” Hilligoss added.

For more information about the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, readers can visit their website or call Hilligoss at (618) 410-8565.

