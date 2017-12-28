Providing help during the darkest hours

× Expand Photo provided by Tom Cholevik The first of two blessing boxes was installed in May at Niedringhaus United Methodist Church, 1311 20th St. in Granite City. Organizers, supporters, and residents turned out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including (from left) Mechelle Smith, Marshall McElroy, Russ Hamilton, Butch Livesy of the United Steelworkers Institute for Learning Center, Brian Smith, Paul Hellrich, Victoria Arguelles, and Tom Cholevik of the Granite City Rotary Club.

A joint effort among the Granite City Rotary Club, United Steelworkers Institute for Learning Center, and Holy Family and Saint Elizabeth Catholic churches that started in early 2017 has proven itself to be a vital community service. The resulting blessing boxes installed in two Granite City locations are now doing as best they can to meet the emergency needs of the area’s disadvantaged.

Tom Cholevik, past president with Granite City Rotary Club, explained the motivation behind the creation of these boxes.

“Back in January and February, we talked about ways we might be able to help our disadvantaged area residents meet their emergency needs for food and non-food items that could be immediate, and available when they needed it. We decided we wanted to erect a blessing box and install it near the library. We ended up with two boxes.”

One of those boxes, installed in May, is across from Granite City’s library on the grounds of Niedringhaus United Methodist Church, 1311 20th St. The second box is at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave., and was installed in October.

The United Steelworkers Institute for Learning Center and its students donated the construction labor and materials to construct the boxes.

“Each blessing box is a box on a post, about three feet tall and two feet deep,” Cholevik said. “It has shelves in it. We stock it with different canned goods, non-perishable foods and necessary non-food items such as diapers and toilet paper.”

“The idea is to place items in the boxes that will help people in need get through the night, for those who couldn’t get to a pantry or somewhere else for help during the day. We don’t want someone to go hungry overnight. True emergency relief,” he added. “We put non-perishable food such as ramen noodles, cans of vienna sausage and canned pasta in there. We also put items in that can’t be bought with food stamps, like diapers and toilet paper.”

Volunteers from Granite City Rotary Club and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, along with others, take turns stocking the box at Niedringhaus United Methodist Church. Holy Family Catholic Church volunteers tend to the box at their location.

“The stock goes quickly,” Cholevik said. “It is usually gone within the first hour; we often have to go back and restock.”

Cholevik shared a couple of memorable moments since the boxes were installed.

“When we did the first box dedication, there was a group of disadvantaged area residents watching from across the street. One of the ladies in the group came over and asked us to pray for her and also how they could help. We told her that the blessing box was to help them — that they needn’t help us. She went back across the street, rejoining the group. A few minutes later, she came back to us with a donation, money the group had pulled together among themselves. It totaled $1.45. For them to come together and do that, it was very moving.

“We had another time where an elderly woman had come to one of the blessing boxes and removed what seemed like more food than she should need for one night. We approached her, explaining that the intent was really for overnight and maybe she shouldn’t remove more than she would need for the night. She explained that she was a grandmother, caring for her four grandchildren as best she could on her Social Security check. We were again moved, knowing how much we were able to help her.”

Cholevik said that anyone who wants to help can do so by placing items in the boxes.

“Just take your items to the boxes and donate, but we ask that you place nothing in the boxes that will spoil,” he said.

For more information about the boxes or Granite City Rotary Club, contact Cholevik at (618) 789-0337.

