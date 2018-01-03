Providing views toward safer communities

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Workers from Wegman Electric Co. continue with the installation of license plate reader, or LPR, cameras on the Clark Bridge on Dec. 29. The installation started the day before.

ALTON — With work that began Thursday, Dec. 28, and wrapped up on Friday, Dec. 29, local law enforcement now has the ability to monitor the Clark Bridge and perhaps get a jump start on capturing those who travel to and from Missouri and the Metro East to commit crimes or flee from them.

Discussions among law enforcement and community officials from throughout the region, along with St. Louis City and County, led to a partnership that facilitated the installation of four LPR, or license plate reader, cameras on the Clark Bridge expanding from Missouri into the Alton community.

Two cameras are positioned above the northbound lanes, with two more positioned above the southbound lanes. The data they gather will accumulate in a central database at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

In a phone interview Dec. 29, Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said the cameras will benefit law enforcement agencies throughout the Metro East.

“Every Riverbend area community will have access, including Jerseyville and Grafton, as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

The cameras started recording over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

“After the holidays, most likely Wednesday or Thursday, all of the agencies will have a tutorial session to learn how to log into the system and retrieve data,” Simmons said. “Until we are finished with the training, if a need arises, we have a contact over at St. Louis City ready to assist us.”

The local dispatch center, along with five of Alton’s police patrol fleet, will have access to the live cellular feed that comes in from the camera system.

“There will be a live feed into our station, and there’ll be five of our police cars outfitted with this feed coming into the car laptops,” Simmons said.

When needed, the police dispatch will share information that comes in from the system with the other police cars that do not have the direct live feed.

“It is a live feed,” he noted, explaining there were some in the community who may not realize or understand that. “How else would we know if a car was crossing the bridge with a stolen plate, or in the case of an Amber Alert, or someone who is wanted out of Tennessee or something? It has to be a live feed. But our parameters are set where we are only looking at felony cases.

“The LPR cameras will capture images of the back plates, bumper area and a part of a vehicle’s trunk. This allows us to not only capture the license plate number but the color, make and model of the vehicle,” Simmons said.

“So, for example, if we only have a partial plate number, or a partial and the color of the vehicle, we can search the database for a match. We can also determine if the vehicle has stolen plates displayed, because if the license plate number is registered to a red Taurus and the camera captures it on a white Mustang, we can determine that those plates were stolen,” Simmons said.

“And, if we have a plate in the database that matches one crossing over the bridge, the system will ping our computers and tell us that the matching plate has just crossed the bridge,” he added.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office covered one-third of the cost for the cameras’ installation from confiscated drug activity funds, with ongoing monthly maintenance costs and fees being covered through St. Louis City and federal agency sources.

Simmons shared more information about their implementation and usage, confirming what he said previously, “These LPRs, or license plate readers, will help us to try and stop the criminal element from coming over here, people who are wanted, people coming over here in stolen cars, and those coming over and committing robberies and other crimes. It will help deter those from coming over here for drug activity. It will also help us catch those who are trying to get away.”

Simmons also pointed out the camera system’s benefit as a strong tool for law enforcement when dealing with abductions as well as situations such as silver alerts, when an elderly loved one goes missing.

He re-emphasized during Friday’s phone interview what he had said in previous interviews; that while there are those who still express concerns about these cameras being used to write tickets or capture traffic violations, this is something that could not nor would not be happening.

“We are not looking for people who forgot to renew their tags,” he said. “This is nothing more than a way to protect our communities.

“This is not Big Brother watching. These are not red light cameras; they are too far away from the stoplights to be a red light camera. The system can never be altered for that; it’s not made for that. They are not monitoring speed. All it is doing is taking pictures of the back license plate and part of the back of the car, if you’re coming into Illinois or if you are going over to Missouri,” he said.

“If you’re not committing a crime, or you’re not driving a stolen car, then you have nothing to worry about,” Simmons said.

