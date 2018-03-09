Prowling for owls at The Nature Institute

GODFREY — Owls are a traditional symbol of wisdom. While scientists continue to learn from these woodland creatures, environmental educators are sharing those facts for conservation.

Residents are invited to The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17, to meet these nocturnal feathery friends and learn how to identify native owls. This Owl Prowl will include a meet and greet with resident owls from TreeHouse Wildlife Center and a night hike through the Olin Nature Preserve.

Just as bald eagles and turkey vultures, owls are considered birds of prey and will hunt small mammals, insects, other birds and some will even hunt fish. The nature preserve is home to many, including the great horned owl, even though the national population has slightly declined.

“It’s important to have conversations about topics that may still feel so familiar,” TNI education assistant Jacob Clendenen said of the upcoming workshop. “The beloved owl is one of those creatures that you grew up learning about; however, there is still a need for continued education.”

He said to have these conversations means that people continue to do right by the creature and its habitat. Clendenen continue to mention that the workshop’s timing seems right on track considering the recent visit from the rarely sighted snowy owl.

Admission is $10 per person. All proceeds will benefit the mission of TNI, to raise an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education. Event space is limited and pre-registration is required. Those interested in attending can call (618) 466-9930 or visit the website to reserve a spot.

The Nature Institute is a conservation and environmental organization that owns roughly 450 acres of protected land, much of which have hiking trails. Those trails will reopen to the public April 1 after a period of rest for the winter.

Treehouse Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization established in 1979 dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of native wildlife while promoting environmental awareness through education. They have resident animals, unable to be released, to assist in educational events.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter