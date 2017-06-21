Public access areas to close early June 30 to July 4

WEST ALTON, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will close the following access areas beginning Friday, June 30.

All areas will return to normal hours at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Times and dates for the closures are:

Riverlands Way: closed at 7 p.m. June 30; closed at 7 p.m. July 1; closed at 7 p.m. July 2; closed at 10 p.m. July 3; closed at 7 p.m. July 4.

Lincoln Shields Recreation Area: closed at 7 p.m. June 30; closed at 7 p.m. July 1; closed at 7 p.m. July 2; closed at 2 p.m. July 3; closed at 7 p.m. July 4.

Lincoln Shields South: Closed at 7 p.m. June 30 to July 5.

For information on the access area closures, contact the recreation staff at the Rivers Project Office, (636) 899-2600.

