Public can review state transportation plans Aug. 23

COLLINSVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a public outreach meeting to discuss the development of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and District Eight’s Multi-Year Highway Improvement Program from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the IDOT District 8 Office, 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive.

The public will have an opportunity to review and comment on both programs, current programming procedures, as well as other information presented. All persons interested are invited to attend.

The meeting will be held in an open-house format. Representatives from IDOT will be available to answer questions.

