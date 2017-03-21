Public forum to recognize child abuse victims

EDWARDSVILLE — The Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council will partner with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to hold a public forum and press conference at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St.

The groups recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April by doing everything possible to emphasize the need to care about and actively support children and families. The theme this year is Child Abuse Prevention: Everyone Has a Role to Play!

Judge Barbara Crowder will be present at the press conference with judges Sarah Smith and Maureen Schuette. Also attending are Stacy Short, child protection area administrator with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services; and Capt. Timothy Tyler of the Illinois State Police. Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler will read the proclamation.

On display will be the Oasis Women’s Center’s Clothesline Project. In this moving display, a clothesline is hung with T-shirts decorated by victims of domestic violence, many of whom are children, and their supporters. The shirts vividly represent their own feelings and experiences. The Madison County Child Advocacy Center will display the numbers of children involved in investigations of abuse and who were interviewed at the center last year, with blue and pink paper silhouettes poignantly representing each child. These displays will remain at the Administration Building throughout April.

Many agencies will be present at the event with information on resources and support for children and their families in our community who need help. For information, contact coordinator Tina Culp at (618) 465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com.

Every person plays a part to help increase awareness and prevent abuse and neglect. The public is urged to attend the March 31 event.

preventchildabuseillinois.org

