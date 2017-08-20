Public hearings set on special taxing districts in Bethalto

Bethalto will hold public hearings in early September to decide whether it wants to establish business districts, one along Illinois 140 and the other making up Prairie Street and downtown.

The districts, if implemented, would raise the sales tax rate 1 percent on certain sales items from 6.85 to 7.85 percent.

The board voted 5-1 for ordinances setting dates for the hearings after Keith Moran, president of Moran Economic Development of Edwardsville, made a presentation to the board Monday.

“The village has a variety of needs,” Moran said. “There are quite a few infrastructure issues here in town, all sorts of utility issues, storm water issues, cemetery, sewer issues: all things that these business districts are designed to help improve.

“Basically, we’re looking for a revenue stream that will help make improvements in designated areas within the village.”

Moran said business districts allow the village to increase the sales tax up to one percent within these defined areas.

“Those additional revenues are then captured and used to fund very specific improvements within those areas,” he said.

The first business district, known as IL Route 140, consists of 171 parcels and spans east of the Illinois 255 area and continues along Illinois 140, extending north to Plegge Boulevard. The most western part of the district would include properties adjacent to William Street. The boundary would continue east down Illinois 140, taking in properties north and south of the road. Properties adjacent to the interchange of Illinois 140 and Moreland Road would make up the most eastern part of the district.

The second business district, known as Prairie Street Downtown, encompasses 145 parcels of property. The proposed district includes properties down Prairie Street, the downtown portion of the village and along Plegge Boulevard.

Moran said the areas where the districts could be established suffer from infrastructure, storm water, and mine subsidence issues. Both also needed the same kind of site improvements in terms of structural surface and utility issues.

He projected the Illinois 140 district could generate up to an estimated $360,000 to $375,000 annually, and that it would go to improvements in that area.

“I’m actually excited for what the future has in store for the village in terms of you guys finally having a dedicated revenue stream to make a lot of the improvements that you guys would like to make that I think the residents want to see happen,” Moran said.

“Does the revenue stream that you are projecting support this type of a budget, this kind of expenditure?” Trustee Dan McCrae asked. “Or is this just kind of a wish list of projects, not knowing whether or not the revenue stream would support it?”

Moran said the village would allocate and decide what kind of projects it wants to fund that particular year.

“Is there another way to increase economic activity without raising the taxes on the people?” resident Mike Babcock asked. “Because that’s what we really need in this town is more economic activity rather than just passing another tax onto the people.”

Trustee Dave Gibbons also disagreed with this proposal.

“I appreciate what you did here. I really do. You put a lot of work into this,” Gibbons said. “To me, this is just another part of the government’s insatiable desire for more taxes. 6.85, let’s go to 7.85. Shoot, let’s make it 20 and get it over with. That’s my position.”

A hearing for the proposed IL Route 140 business district is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and a hearing for the proposed Prairie Street Downtown business district will follow at 5:45 p.m. the same day.

In other news, Police Chief Greg Smock said the Sheepdog Seminar will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Bethalto Church of God. The seminar will address security and what churches can do when faced with violence on their property.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter