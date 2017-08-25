Public input sought for update to Madison County comprehensive plan

EDWARDSVILLE — The public is invited to give its input on the future of unincorporated Madison County.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the county is preparing to update its comprehensive plan for unincorporated areas for the first time in 17 years.

"As part of the update, the public is invited to attend one of three open houses and take an online survey throughout the month of September,” Prenzler said.

The county’s Planning and Development Department is creating a plan that looks at what different areas should be used for and determine their best use for the county.

Prenzler wants the public to know that a comprehensive plan is not zoning, but rather helps guide the county’s physical development.

"The zoning ordinances are the law," Prenzler said. “Zoning is the criteria used to determine building heights, setbacks, lot sizes, etc. Zoning is enforceable and the comprehensive plan isn’t.”

Matt A. Brandmeyer, Planning and Development administrator, said the purpose of the comprehensive plan is to serve as a decision-making tool for the County Board, the Planning Commission and county departments.

“The plan acts as the official land use guide for unincorporated Madison County,” Brandmeyer said. “It will be used to assist with future growth and act as the policy basis for zoning and land development decisions. It establishes a logical plan for transportation, infrastructure and economic development policies that will influence public and private-decision making.”

Madison County began using a comprehensive plan in 1969. Its current plan was established in 2000 and includes elements that cover agricultural, residential and economic development, open space and recreation areas, transportation, water, sewer, and storm water systems and floodplain uses.

"The comprehensive plan brings everything together,” Brandmeyer said.

Residents are invited to attend the open houses and review existing conditions, talk to the planning team and share their thoughts on the future needs and visions for unincorporated Madison County.

The informal meetings will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The material and information presented to the public will be the same at each of the three meetings.

Open house dates and locations are:

Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Holiday Shores Ballroom, 1 Holiday Point Parkway, Edwardsville

Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Maryville Village Hall, 2520 N. Center St., Maryville

Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland

In addition to attending the first round of open houses, the public is encouraged to take a 10-minute online survey to provide input for the plan. A link to the online survey, which will be open until Sept. 30, is available on the project website, OurFutureMadisonCounty.com.

Brandmeyer said a second round of open houses will take place during the winter, at which time the planning team will present the draft components and recommendations of the comprehensive plan. Residents will have an opportunity at the second round of open houses to revive comments about the draft plan, he said.

Visit the website or contact planning@co.madison.il.us for more information.

