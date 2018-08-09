Public invited to clean energy talk

As clean energy projects develop across the state, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition and United Congregations of the Metro East, along with the Metro East Green Alliance and Sierra Club, will host a community conversation in Alton to discuss ways to make clean energy accessible to everyone across Illinois.

The open conversation will explore how communities can benefit from a clean, equitable energy economy. The campaign’s statewide events draw participation from voters, politicians, business leaders and labor membership to help advance the dialogue about how Illinois can lead the way to a clean energy future.

The event is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the National Great Rivers Museum at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, 1 Lock and Dam Way in East Alton.

“The conversation will foster discussion around policy goals that include ensuring equitable benefits across the state, moving Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, and electrifying the transportation sector,” said Sandy Crawford of United Congregations of Metro-East.

However, Crawford said, the pursuit of these policy goals needs to begin with a robust, statewide conversation — one in which the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition invited all Illinoisans to join.

“We are calling on every Illinois politician, including those, Republican and Democratic alike, campaigning for governor, every community leader, and every voter to commit to these goals and join the conversation, so the state wins a clean, equitable energy future,” Crawford said. “We want to hear from business and labor, communities that are doing well and those that are currently left behind.”

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition successfully championed the Future Energy Jobs Act, which passed the Illinois Legislature with bipartisan support and was signed into law in 2016. This campaign will help build on the law’s success, the biggest clean energy breakthrough in Illinois history.

