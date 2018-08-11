Law Library open house to unveil expanded facility

Gavel

EDWARDSVILLE | Third Circuit Chief Judge David Hylla and the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee invite the public to the Law Library’s Open House and Ribbon Cutting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in the lower level of the courthouse at 155 N. Main St. The Law Library has recently been remodeled to provide more area and work stations for lawyers and the public in the Self-Help Center.

“Our law librarian, Angela Warta, and our Self-Help Center staff, Lauren Jansen and Deana Lackey, with the help of Illinois JusticeCorps volunteers provide services to approximately 1,000 people per month,” Hylla said. “The majority of those people get help in person at the courthouse. Our new renovations will allow us to provide better service to the public.”

This project was made possible by a grant from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts Civil Justice Division and the support and cooperation of Madison County. Through this grant partnership, Madison County is part of a statewide network of court personnel who work together to improve the public’s access to justice. Warta, as the Third Judicial Circuit pro bono coordinator, is a member of a team of Self-represented litigant coordinators across the state. The coordinators share and learn from one another to more effectively address self-help service gaps seen throughout the state.

The Law Library houses the Self-Help Center, where staff can assist people who do not have attorneys in finding forms to file pleadings and other services. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday when the courthouse is open.

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee reminds members of the public that free legal appointments to low-income individuals who do not have attorneys are available by appointment on any legal subject except criminal law. Areas where assistance is available include subjects such as family law, debt collection, landlord-tenant, and small claims. Free appointments are available the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the library. Qualifying information must be provided. To make an appointment or to volunteer, call (618) 296-4472 or -mail Lauren Jansen at lljansen@co.madison.il.us.

The public is urged to attend the open house to learn more about the services available to help them with legal problems.

