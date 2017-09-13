Public invited to pond dedication at Pere Marquette

× Expand As part of Leave No Child Inside month, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and partner organizations throughout Illinois will host a variety of activities and events in June and throughout the summer to encourage children and families to spend time outdoors.

GRAFTON — Pere Marquette State Park will host a dedication ceremony and grand opening at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, for the park’s new Educational Fishing Pond.

The public is invited to the ceremony to help celebrate the completion of the project. The new fishing pond will be used at the annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair every June, as well as for other park interpretive programs and Urban Fishing Program events.

The new pond is just outside of the Visitor Center in front of the Log Cabin at Pere Marquette State Park.

The pond was constructed thanks to the support of individual and corporate donors.

The Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery was the primary donor for the project. Monsanto, Friends of Pere Marquette State Park Foundation, and another sponsor who wishes to remain anonymous also were major donors. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Division of Fisheries provided funding to pay for aerator and pump services and supplies for the pond. Total Lawn Care Inc. of Jerseyville was the contractor. Other project partners include:

Pere Marquette State Park staff

IDNR Region 4 Hot Shot Crew

IDNR Office of Resource Conservation, Fisheries

IDNR Office of Land Management

IDNR Office of Realty and Environmental Planning

Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources

Illinois Department of Transportation

Unique Concrete Concepts - Jerseyville

Trico Electric - Jerseyville

Baxter Gardens - Chesterfield, Mo.

Gorman Brothers Ready Mix - Jerseyville

Goedecke Company - St. Louis

McClintock’s Tree Service – Jerseyville

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter