Public invited to Wood River Watershed Day on June 24

BETHALTO — The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and 1 Mississippi invite residents to participate in Wood River Watershed Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Steve Bryant Community Park.

“The Wood River Watershed begins north of Alton between Brighton and Bunker Hill, before emptying into the Mississippi River in East Alton,” the center’s RiverWatch Coordinator Matt Young said. “Wood River is on the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s ‘impaired’ streams list as a result of channelization, loss of streamside habitat, and urban storm sewer runoff. This is a great opportunity for citizens near the Wood River Watershed to be stewards of the freshwater resources we depend on.”

The event will involve water quality monitoring and a trash pickup on the East Fork of Wood River and Rocky Branch, both tributaries of Wood River.

Water quality monitoring activities will take place in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by trash cleanup from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. for the first 30 participants to sign up for the cleanup portion of the day.

Wood River Watershed Day is open to groups, families and individuals. Participants can attend the full day or choose an activity and contribute. Water quality data will be entered into the Illinois RiverWatch public database to track stream health trends. The event is free, but registration is required at https://goo.gl/2tmdwC.

For information, contact Young at mpyoung@lc.edu.

