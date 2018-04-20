Public meeting to address changing Illinois’ income tax structure

× Expand taxes

COLLINSVILLE | A town hall meeting to discuss the Fair Tax Now campaign will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday at the Collinsville Area Recreation District Meeting Room, 10 Gateway Plaza.

The event is hosted by the Responsible Budget Coalition and is open to the public. Residents are invited to attend to learn more about how changing Illinois’ income tax structure will produce billions of revenue that would repair the damage created by the budget crisis.

The campaign’s first goal is to secure a constitutional amendment that would allow the public to vote to adjust the income tax rate structure from a flat tax to a graduated tax. The deadline to pass an amendment in time for the November ballot is May 9. Illinois is one of only eight states that has a flat tax and one of only four states that constitutionally requires a flat income tax. The federal government and 33 other states, including Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Wisconsin, have a fair or graduated tax structure.

A proposed graduated rate structure would give an income tax cut to 99 percent of Illinoisans while raising an additional $2 billion in revenue for the state. The rates for Illinois would be equal to or less than surrounding states.

The town hall meeting is to educate residents on the benefits of Illinois shifting to an income tax that will give lower rates for people with lower incomes and higher rates for people with higher incomes, resulting in tax relief for 80-90 percent of Illinois taxpayers while raising vital new revenue to fund schools, infrastructure, higher education, and human services. The town hall will include a presentation on the Fair Tax policy, testimony from residents affected by the state budget, and a call to action.

The Responsible Budget Coalition is a coalition of approximately 300 organizations from across the state fighting for a fully funded budget with new revenue that invests in Illinois children, families and communities. It includes organizations that serve children, families, veterans, seniors and people with disabilities; education groups concerned about early learning, K-12 and higher education; labor unions; faith-based and civic organizations; immigrant and refugee families; and others. The coalition recently launched the Fair Tax Now campaign to create awareness around the need to put a fair tax on the ballot for 2018.