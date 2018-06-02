Public voting open for Bicentennial Coin Contest

The public voting period for the Bicentennial Coin Contest features five final designs, State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced.

The winning design will be minted on one side of the coin and distributed to commemorate the Illinois Bicentennial. The back of the coin will feature the state seal.

“We invite the public to participate in Illinois’ bicentennial celebration by voting for their favorite commemorative coin design,” Frerichs said.

The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic votes from the public through June 15. Each design depicts an aspect of Illinois or the state’s history. The final winner will be announced June 18. Participants can cast their votes here and read about each coin here.

To pre-order a commemorative bicentennial coin, click here.

The Commemorative Medallions Act authorizes the state treasurer to issue medallions or coins to commemorate popular contemporaneous events of statewide interest. Illinois will celebrate its 200th birthday on Dec. 3.

For more information and to follow updates about the Illinois Bicentennial events and celebrations, visit the website.

