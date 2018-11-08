Publication ranks SIUE School of Business among nation’s best

Schoenecker

The Princeton Review has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business as one of the best in the country for on-campus MBA for the 13th consecutive year. The education services company features the school in the 2019 edition of its book “The Best 252 Business Schools.”

“The gratifying aspect of this ranking is recognition from the Princeton Review is based primarily on feedback from students and alumni about their educational experiences in our school,” SIUE School of Business Dean Tim Schoenecker said. “The positive reviews that we receive provide confidence that we are meeting our mission to prepare business professionals with the ability to contribute significantly to the success of their employers early in their careers.”

“We recommend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as one of the best to earn an MBA,” Princeton Review editor-in-chief Robert Franek said. “We chose the 252 on-campus MBA programs on this list based on our high regard for their academics and our assessment of institutional data collected from the schools. We also solicited and greatly respect the opinions of 18,400 students attending these schools who reported on their experiences at their schools on our 80-question student survey.”

“The Best 252 Business Schools: 2019 Edition” has profiles of the schools, with sections on their academics, student life, admissions information and graduates’ employment data. The Princeton Review editors describe the school as offering an “exceptional and ... convenient MBA program with courses in evening and weekend formats on the Edwardsville campus. This up-and-coming school offers a well-rounded program that is taught by professors with real-world experience.”

The survey responders indicated that the SIUE School of Business administration is known for being “easily accessible and friendly,” “has made planning classes easy,” and has “a great concept of real-world work life (that they) implement … in the classroom.” Classes here place a great deal of emphasis on group work, which is furthered by the “ease of communication through online resources (great e-presence).”

SIUE students in the publication are quoted as saying professors “relate the coursework to everyday life, know how to communicate their information to their students effectively, and truly care about students learning and being able to apply information in the real world.”

“Their ability to answer questions from their experience in the field has earned my respect,” one SIUE student added this comment about the professors.

“Most of my professors still consult in their respective industries,” another SIUE student said. “They are very current on business trends and developments.”

“SIUE has the best value for the level of accreditation of all St. Louis area schools,” another student noted.

The Princeton Review’s survey asked students at the 252 b-schools their opinions of their school’s academics, student body and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys analyzed for this edition were all completed online and conducted during the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.

The profiles also have rating scores in five categories that The Princeton Review tallies based on institutional data it collected during the 2017-18 academic year and/or its on-campus MBA student survey. Rating categories are: academic experience, admissions selectivity, career, professors interesting and professors accessible.