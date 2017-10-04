Purposeful players

Fall weekends in Edwardsville often mean a softball tournament, usually benefiting some worthwhile organization. Last weekend’s tournament at Vadalabene Park served as a fundraiser for Whitley’s Wishes.

Whitley Hedger played softball at Vadalabene field in the youth league. In March 2015, Whitley lost her battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a brain cancer that attacks children. Since her death, Whitley’s family has worked to raise funds for projects to pay tribute to Whitley’s short life.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to construct a playground at Vadalabene Park, where Whitley played as a child when not playing ball. The playground will be named in her honor. This is the second year for the event.

Last year’s tournament yielded $7,000. According to Christy Jennings, Whitley’s mother, the goal for this year’s tournament is $10,000.

“So far we have collected $6,775 in registrations and sponsorships,” Jennings said. “We also received a $5,000 grant, so team registrations, a 50/50 drawing at the tournament and concession sales at the tournament should help us reach that $10,000 goal no matter what.”

A big draw this year was the Mayor’s Challenge game. Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton and his team faced off with Worden Mayor Preston Hall and his team. The squads battled to a 3-3 tie at the end of 3 innings, with the winner yet to be determined at this writing. Brendan Dudas took away the trophy at the Home Run Derby.

The day’s tournament, run on a single elimination format, ended with a trophy presentation at the end of the championship game between Shawn Jennings’ Whitley’s Warriors team and Mike Jennings’ Hooties Hitters. The Hitters ended up the overall winning team, but the true winner was the Whitley’s Wishes Foundation and, eventually, all the children who will enjoy the Vadalabene Park playground.

