Purse raffle returns to YWCA of Alton

Women’s rights pioneer Susan B. Anthony once said, “Every woman should have a purse of her own.” YWCA of Alton couldn’t agree more.

The purse can be considered a symbol of a woman’s economic independence, their uncanny ability to be prepared for anything from an earthquake to a sick child and at the same time pull off a put-together look. Because the YWCA is all about women’s empowerment, it wants to celebrate the relationship between women and purses by helping to put designer purses and accessories on 30 shoulders this November.

YWCA of Alton invites the Riverbend community to participate in the annual Purse Raffle. Just a $20 donation will ensure you are in the running for up to 30 designer purses and accessories. Designers include Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Hobo, Tous, Sam Edelman, and others. You have the option of buying one ticket for $20 or six tickets for $100. Tickets are on sale through Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the YWCA, from YWCA board members and at volunteer locations around town. You must be 18 years old to purchase a raffle ticket or provide written parental consent if younger than 18. The YWCA of Alton Facebook page and website will be used to share purse details and announce winners. A designer purse or accessory will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in and is eligible for other prizes. Of course, the more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home fabulous prizes. Fahnestock Financial Services will supervise the daily drawings in November.

“The Purse Raffle provides a win-win to raffle ticket purchasers,” YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “All proceeds are used to support vital YWCA programming. Ticket buyers have 30 wonderful chances at receiving top-quality, stylish designer bags, including some high-end brands. This year’s selection includes something for every woman: tote bags, cross body bags, handbags, backpacks, satchels, clutches and shoulder bags in a variety of colors, finishes and textures. YWCA encourages everyone to take advantage of this year’s Purse Raffle at YWCA of Alton. There truly is something for everyone in this year’s Purse Raffle.”

Donations will directly support activities at the YWCA of Alton, celebrating its 100th anniversary of serving the Riverbend.

