Puttin’ on the blitz

ALTON — Following a weekend of football, The Salvation Army-Alton Corps is putting on an offensive blitz: a Counter Kettle Blitz, that is.

From now until Friday, Jan. 19, the corps hopes to close the approximate $1,000 gap in its $90,000 goal through donations placed in counter kettles and ensure for the second consecutive year that the corps can light the star atop the Tree of Lights.

Under the watchful eyes of Tree of Lights chairs Mark and Mary Cousley, the red kettle leadership team has selected 10 strategic “counters” in the Riverbend on which to place these special kettles.

“Our community worked so very hard during the bell-ringing period of the campaign, and we are so very close now, that we believe this last blitz will bring us to a celebratory finish,” Mark Cousley said.

“Every nickel, dime and quarter will take us to the place that we can Light Our Star,” Mary Cousley said.

Counter kettles have been placed in Alton at Sherry’s Snacks, the Village Inn Pancake House, Duke’s Bakery, St. Louis Bread Company, Mister Donut, St. Peter’s Hardware & Rental, and Walgreens in North Alton. A kettle can be found in Bethalto at the First National Bank of Staunton – Bethalto Branch, and kettles can be found in East Alton at the East Alton Shop ‘n Save and at Beasley’s Convenience Store in Wood River.

“During this last two-week blitz, we wanted to make it easy for folks to get to a kettle close to their home,” Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said. “Getting to the finish line strong and being able to Light Our Star is something that we want to celebrate with everyone in the Riverbend.”

New Alton corps officers, Lts. Stephen and Lily Reinier, recall the last couple of Christmases in the Chicagoland area where unfortunately many of the corps came up short of their goals.

“To see the dedication of the Riverbend community and have our corps be so well-supported is quite an inspiration to Lily and myself,” Stephen said. “The leadership of Mark and Mary Cousley has certainly put us in a good place to celebrate red kettle success in our first year in Alton. We are truly blessed!”

The announcement of the 2017 Red Kettle/Tree of Lights Campaign final total will be made at the Alton corps’ Red Kettle Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 23. For more information, contact Gelzinnis at (618) 465-7764, ext. 16.

