Puttin’ on the green

This year, the St. Patrick’s Day holiday falls on Saturday, March 17.

And with a Saturday observance comes a greater opportunity for more consumption of the traditional holiday staples and traditions, such as a symbolic meal of corned beef and cabbage, washed down by many with a tall pint or pilsner glass of Guinness or Killian’s Irish Red.

Whether one chooses to celebrate the luck of the Irish at home or around town, there will be plenty of opportunities to mark the day.

Cities all over the country host popular St. Patrick’s Day parades, including the larger ones in New York City and Boston, as well as one closer to home in the city of St. Louis. In downtown Alton, 15 businesses have formed a rainbow path for the day that just may lead someone to his or her pot of gold.

Alton’s annual St. Pat’s Day Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17, featuring all things Irish including beer, food, entertainment, and games. Argosy Casino will provide a free shuttle throughout the event, with stops at Catdaddy’s, Johnson’s Corner, Bluff City Grill, Bottle and Barrel, and the casino.

From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bombs to live leprechauns, establishments all along Third, Broadway and State streets in Alton will be celebrating the “wearin’ o’ the green.” The event is sponsored by the RiverBend Growth Association, Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, Argosy Casino, and Fritz Distributing.

Participating businesses include Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Bottle & Barrel, Catdaddy’s, Chez Marilyn, Firehouse Tavern, Gatsby’s Grille, Germania Brew Haus, Hops House at Argosy Casino, Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, Old Bakery Beer Co., Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, State Street Market, and Tony’s Restaurant.

And of course, Morrison’s Irish Pub, otherwise known as the Irish capital of Alton, Illinois.

“We are so excited that it is on a Saturday this year,” Katey Van Kirk of Morrison’s said. “It’s our third year in, but our first year with St. Patrick’s Day being on a Saturday. With State Street closed for the festival, it’s also exciting to be able to have some music and food outside for patrons to enjoy.”

The traditional Irish pub has a full day’s worth of authentic fare lined up for its spot on the celebration circuit at 200 State St. The Dublin, Ireland, band known as Irish Xiles will play on the street outside of Morrison’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with another authentic Dublin performance by Mila Raye Duffy from 7 p.m. to midnight. In between from inside the pub will be the sounds of popular local Irish sound favorites, The Wild Geese, who regularly perform Thursday night shanties in-house.

On the Morrison’s menu for the day are the traditional holiday’s eats and drinks, with added special items such as “bubble and squeak” and “bangers and mash.”

Van Kirk explained these distinctive Irish dishes.

“Bubble and squeak is a family recipe of my mother’s and grandmother’s. It is an authentic cabbage-based stew. The bangers and mash is traditional Irish food as well. We import authentic Irish bangers and serve them over a bed of mashed potatoes, cabbage and Irish cheddar with a layering of gravy.”

While reading that might have just made one a bit hungry for more, perhaps those hunger pangs can be quenched for now with a bit of holiday history.

The reality is that red-headed leprechauns, pots of gold, lucky charms and green beer actually have little relevance in the holiday’s early history. What began as a commemoration of a historical saint has managed since to accumulate many symbols of commercialization over the centuries.

The annual March 17 celebration began in 1631 when a Roman Catholic Feast Day was established to honor St. Patrick. Known as the Patron Saint of Ireland, Time Magazine reported he died around the fifth century, 12 centuries before the modern-day holiday was first observed. Further reports indicate the date of his death was March 17, 461.

The legend is that St. Patrick was actually born Maewyn Succat, but changed his name to Patricius, or Patrick, after he became a priest. Patricius is derived from the Latin term for “father figure.”

“Patrick” was a Roman Britain citizen who was enslaved and taken to Ireland. He later escaped to a monastery in Gaul (France) and converted to Christianity. He became a priest and went back to Ireland, as a missionary, where he demonstrated much luck in converting the Druids to Christianity. It is said this supposed luck is the origin of modern-day holiday-themed merchandising.

Most of today’s traditions didn’t begin until the early 18th century. Because of the holiday falling during the Christian Lenten season, it provides a day off from the rituals of abstinence leading up to Easter Sunday.

The lucky shamrock was first associated with it in the 1720s, when the church assigned it as the symbolic reminder of St. Patrick. In his priesthood, historians say St. Patrick used the three-leaf clover to explain the Trinity.

And while the Chicago River is once more turned bright green, as it has been each year since 1962, that shade of kelly wasn’t always the holiday’s official color. That kelly green officially became part of the holiday in 1798, the year of the Irish Rebellion. Before that, blue was the color associated with St. Patrick. During the rebellion, however, the Irish wore green as they stood against the British red and sang “The Wearing of the Green,” which forever sealed the color in the history of St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish or not, people each year now don green garb for the day or risk being pinched, or kissed, depending on which tradition one chooses to follow.

As for the traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage, this is actually an Irish-American dish. It is said that Irish-Americans saved the best meal they could afford for St. Patrick’s Day. Over time, it became a holiday staple.

The tradition of enjoying a pint or pilsner glass of a favorite beer turned green was an even-later addition to the holiday’s many observances. It wasn’t even until the late 20th century that Ireland repealed a law that kept all establishments, including pubs, closed for the holiday. Once the law was repealed, and with a significant push by Budweiser in the 1980s, tipping a glass of beer or two with family and friends became another way to celebrate the luck of St. Patrick.

So, whether one chooses to get out and tip a glass or stay with more family-friendly traditions, here’s hoping revelers can find that lucky shamrock or a pot o’ gold.

