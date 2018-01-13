Quilt builds healing and support for abuse survivors

× 1 of 3 Expand (From left) Centerstone art therapist Diana Dykyj and her colleague Christal Gabrielson organized the Monument Quilt project to create a public healing space for rape and abuse survivors. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

ALTON — Overcoming rape and abuse is a heavy burden for any person to handle.

Survivors often feel isolated, stigmatized, or even blamed for what happened to them. Diana Dykyj, an art therapist at Centerstone, and her colleague Christal Gabrielson decided to use a creative way to help women who came forward to heal and move beyond the shame that often accompanies their experience of abuse — creating a quilt.

A project called the Monument Quilt seeks to create a public healing space by and for survivors of rape and abuse. Survivors write, stitch, paint and create their stories on red fabric. The quilts are displayed publicly to help survivors reconnect to their communities — and to allow communities to publicly support survivors and learn about how abuse affects their citizens. The project’s goal is for survivors to feel publicly supported, rather than publicly shamed.

“I was drawn to the Monument Quilt project because it’s a national movement that supports people who tend feel isolated by traumatic events,” Dykyj said. “It brings them together and creates a powerful space for healing.”

Dykyj and Gabrielson hosted a workshop for survivors — they supplied materials such as the red fabric, paint, embroidery thread, and other materials so that each woman could tell her story in her own way. While the original workshop was only open to adult females, an interactive component of the display has allowed for additional participants to take part, including men and children. Centerstone’s Monument Quilt has included approximately 30 participants so far.

Completed in October, the quilt squares are on display in the large waiting room of Centerstone’s Alton office. While on display, clients, staff, and visitors have had the opportunity to add words of support, drawings, or share their stories.

Dykyj said she believes the storytelling, the sharing, and support have had a positive impact on women who contributed to the quilt.

“The participants came together and found strength together — they realized they weren’t alone in their experience,” she said. “Having the stories on public display, where people can still add to the quilt, has allowed the project to reach people who may not have been part of the workshop. They, too, can be part of the healing community and the movement.”

Centerstone’s quilt pieces will be sent to FORCE, a national art activism movement, in Baltimore this spring, where quilt squares from across the country will be sewn together in a national Monument Quilt. The quilt will blanket the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in spring 2018 and travel the nation for a year.

