Races take shape for next year’s elections

Voters will choose a county clerk, regional superintendent of schools, and County Board members in next year’s primary and general elections.

In the Nov. 6 general election, Democratic incumbent County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza of Granite City will run against former County Board member Stephen Adler, a Republican from Alton.

Adler, the Metro East Sanitary District’s executive director, served on the County Board for 12 years until 2016. Ming-Mendoza has served as clerk since December 2012 and retired in 2012 as chief county assessment officer after a 40-year career in the Chief County Assessment Office. Both candidates will be unchallenged in the primary.

According to county records, Ming-Mendoza defeated Adler by 839 votes out of 78,353 cast in the November 2014 general election.

Another general election contest is between two candidates for regional superintendent of schools, Democrat Andrew Reinking of Edwardsville and Republican Robert Werden of Dorsey. Incumbent Regional Superintendent Bob Daiber, a gubernatorial candidate, did not file for re-election.

Other contested seats are:

County Board District 5: Democrat Jessica Thomas of Alton vs. incumbent Republican Mick Madison of Bethalto in the general election

County Board District 6: Republican incumbent Raymond Wesley of Alton vs. Republican David Baker of Godfrey in the March 20 primary; Democrat Dustin Hudson of Godfrey in the general election

County Board District 10: Incumbent Democrat Bruce Malone of Alton vs. Green Party candidate Joshua Young of Alton in the general election

County Board District 11: Republican candidates William “Bill” Markowitz of Edwardsville vs. Dalton Gray of Troy in the primary; incumbent Republican Brad Maxwell did not file for re-election.

County Board District 13: Democrat Matthew King of East Alton vs. incumbent Republican James Futrell of East Alton in the general election

County Board District 14: Democrat Timothy Tweedy of Bethalto vs. incumbent Republican Tom McRae of Bethalto in the general election

County Board District 15: Incumbent Republican Chrissy Dutton of Bethalto vs. Michael Ufert of Wood River in the primary; Democrat Michael Sabolo Jr. in the general election

County Board District 16: Incumbent Democrat Helen Hawkins of Granite City vs. Democrat Randall Viessman of Granite City in the primary

County Board District 21: Incumbent Democrat Art Asadorian of Granite City vs. Democrats Marc Griffin and John Janek, both of Granite City, in the primary; Republican John “Eric” Foster of Granite City in the general election

County Board District 27: Democrat M. Joe Semanisin of Maryville vs. incumbent Republican Clint Jones of Maryville in the general election

County Board District 28: Incumbent Democrat Elizabeth “Liz” Dalton of Collinsville vs. Democrat Alexis Hutt of Collinsville in the primary; Republican Nancy Moss of Collinsville in the general election

The early voting period for the primary will be March 5-19. The last day to register to vote is Feb. 20. Voters can request to vote by mail from Dec. 20 to March 15, and in-office voting and vote-by-mail procedures will start Feb. 8.

For more information, visit the election section of the county's website.

