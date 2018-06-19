Radio station drive raises $31,250 for Got Your Six Support Dogs

× Expand New Country 92.3 afternoon drive team Stacey and Jonah hold a four-legged friend.

New Country 92.3 afternoon drive team Stacey and Jonah announced Tuesday that last week’s One Pet, One Vet fundraising initiative was exceptionally successful.

They set the goal of raising $20,000 for Got Your Six Support Dogs to purchase a service dog for a local vet suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Got Your Six helps veterans and first responders who have risked their lives serving our country, and was developed out of the need of veterans and first responders requesting PTSD service dogs, when all other methods of treatment have failed. The organization’s mission is to help men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs.

The pair blew past the initial goal of raising $20,000 — ultimately, the St. Louis station sponsors and listeners raised $31,250.

New Country 92.3 listeners can still donate to One Pet, One Vet and Got Your Six Support Dogs at The VA St. Louis Healthcare System - Healthcare for Heroes link.

“This is why Hubbard is the platinum standard in broadcasting: our team is given the tools, freedom and guidance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most in our community,” Program Director Scott Roddy said.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the listeners of New Country 92.3 and of the entire Home team for making this happen in five days,” St. Louis Vice President and Market Manager John Kijowski said.

For more information about the fundraising initiative, contact Assistant Program Director Danny Montana at (314) 983-6000 or via email at dmontana@hubbardradio.com.

Additional details regarding this charitable program will be announced via New Country 92.3’s social media apps and on the website.

